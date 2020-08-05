Weather Update: Wednesday Morning’s Forecast – August 5th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Not As Hot Or Humid for The Next Couple Of Days, But Much Hotter For The Weekend!



This Morning: It’ll turn fair to partly cloudy and mainly dry through the morning. It will be a little milder overnight with lows in the upper 60’s, and we’ll also see a few areas of very patchy & dense fog.

This Afternoon: Partly cloudy and hot, but not as humid for this Wednesday afternoon. A few isolated and mainly afternoon showers and storms are possible again, with highs nearing 90.

Tonight: Becoming fair Wednesday night with lows back in the upper 60’s. Another area or two of patchy fog is again possible, especially if you see any rainfall Wednesday afternoon.

Tomorrow: Not much change for Thursday with a few isolated late day showers and storms possible, other partly cloudy with highs near 91.

Extended Forecast: Mostly sunny and hotter for Friday with highs in the low 90’s. Mainly dry and very hot for Saturday with highs near 95. Continued very hot and more humid for Sunday with a few afternoon showers and storms possible. Quite hot and humid for much of next week with a few late showers and storms possible each day with highs in the low 90’s.

90 & 70 are our seasonal highs and lows.

