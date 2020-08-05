Walmart to Show Free Movies Outside Select Stores

By
Emily Cassulo
-
0
0
Courtesy: Walmart

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) — Walmart has released its movie schedule for its drive-in theaters.

Starting Friday, August 14, the retailer says it will transfer 160 of its store parking lots into outdoor movie theaters.

- Advertisement -

The movies shown will include Black Panther, E.T.: The Extra Terrestrial, Back to the Future, and more.

The showings will run through October 21.

You’ll be able to see an outdoor movie at the Walmart in Cleveland on September 29 and 30, and in Ft. Oglethorpe on October 20 and 21.

Tickets are free, but you have to register online ahead of time.

You can see the full movie schedule, and get your tickets here.

Previous articleBraves Put Ozzie Albies and Matt Adams on Injured List
mm
Emily Cassulo
You can watch Emily Cassulo weeknights on News 12 Now at 6 and Prime News at 7 with John Mercer. Emily also does stories on different tech products and issues for Tech Byte, which airs Mondays on News 12 Now. She joined the WDEF news team in September 2016 from News 12’s sister station in Columbus, Mississippi, where she worked as an anchor, producer and reporter. Emily is no stranger to the Volunteer State. Before moving to Mississippi, she worked at WBBJ-TV, covering crime and severe weather throughout West Tennessee. She loves living in Chattanooga, and exploring what the Scenic City has to offer. Emily is a Florida native, graduating from the University of Central Florida with a degree in broadcast journalism and minor in political science. While in college, Emily worked part-time as a reporter/web producer at News/Talk 96.5 WDBO. She broke her first news story there, which made national headlines, and covered the 2010 Central Florida congressional elections and the high-profile Casey Anthony trial. When she’s not busy reporting, Emily enjoys shopping, reading, playing the piano, and spending time with family and friends. Feel free to e-mail her at ecassulo@wdef.com if you have any story ideas or just want to say ‘Hi.’