Walmart to Show Free Movies Outside Select Stores

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) — Walmart has released its movie schedule for its drive-in theaters.

Starting Friday, August 14, the retailer says it will transfer 160 of its store parking lots into outdoor movie theaters.

- Advertisement -

The movies shown will include Black Panther, E.T.: The Extra Terrestrial, Back to the Future, and more.

The showings will run through October 21.

You’ll be able to see an outdoor movie at the Walmart in Cleveland on September 29 and 30, and in Ft. Oglethorpe on October 20 and 21.

Tickets are free, but you have to register online ahead of time.

You can see the full movie schedule, and get your tickets here.