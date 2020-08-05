Tivoli begins Recovery Fund for lost Covid-19 concerts

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The public performance shutdown during the Covid-19 pandemic has taken a toll on Chattanooga area concert venues.

Tivoli Theatre Foundation officials say the cancelled concerts at the Tivoli, Memorial Auditorium and Walker Theatre is threatening their future.

- Advertisement -

So far, the Foundation has lost $4 million in revenue from lost shows.

So they have launched the Tivoli Theatre Foundation Recovery Fund.

The goal is to raise money for needed maintenance to the historic buildings and right their economic ship.

You can learn more about the donation levels at their website.