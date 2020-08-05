Titans Still Waiting For Vic Beasley to Report

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Titans coach Mike Vrabel wants to start coaching Vic Beasley Jr. A week after rookies and other players got started, Tennessee still is waiting for Beasley to report. And Vrabel said Wednesday he’s not had any communication with Tennessee’s top free agent signee of the offseason, even as the coach made clear he can’t wait to see Beasley. The Titans put Beasley on the Reserve/Did Not Report list on July 28, and the general manager said last week that Beasley’s absence was unexcused with the linebacker planning to report to Tennessee.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)