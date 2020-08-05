Songbirds Guitar Museum Permanently Closing

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Songbirds Guitar Museum will close their doors for good Saturday, August 15. The decision comes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a Facebook post, the museum says that “due to the unpredictable course & unforeseeable end of the COVID-19 pandemic, limited touring artists coming through our area, and our lease coming up for renewal in the near future, Songbirds has decided to close our doors.”
