Songbirds Guitar Museum Permanently Closing

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Songbirds Guitar Museum will close their doors for good Saturday, August 15. The decision comes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Facebook post, the museum says that “due to the unpredictable course & unforeseeable end of the COVID-19 pandemic, limited touring artists coming through our area, and our lease coming up for renewal in the near future, Songbirds has decided to close our doors.”

