LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) – A Lafayette woman has been arrested and charged with murder.

An investigation was conducted by the Lookout Mountain Judicial Task force and a number of other agencies.

Katelyn Middlebrooks was arrested at a residence on Cook road in Lafayette without incident.

The Cherokee County, Georgia sheriff’s office had requested assistance.

Middlebrooks had warrants for murder and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.