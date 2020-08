CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga police say the driver involved in fiery crash on Bonny Oaks Drive has died.

It happened around 12:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Investigators say a pickup truck took out a utility pole, and left about 100 homes and businesses in the dark.

The truck caught fire as it rolled down a steep embankment.

EPB workers restored power about 8:30 a.m.

Police are not yet releasing the name of the man who was killed.

They are still investigating the crash.