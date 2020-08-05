Investigators charge suspect in Hixson arson

HIXSON (WDEF) – Charges have been filed against the man, accused of setting fire to a Hixson home Sunday night.

Robert Vandergriff is facing charges of Aggravated Arson, Reckless Endangerment and five counts of Attempted First Degree Murder.

Chattanooga fire investigators say Vandergriff set two fires inside a home on Eldridge Drive Sunday night when police officers tried to arrest him.

The attempted murder charges pertain to three police officers who were hurt during the incident.

Two residents live on the other side of the duplex, and were also endangered.

Vandergrill is still in the hospital, and will face those charges once he’s released.