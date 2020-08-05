East Hamilton Eager to Challenge For Region Title

When Grant Reynolds took over as the Hurricanes head coach last year, he went to the spread and opened up the offense. He got big time results in the Canes opener against Signal Mountain.

Said Reynolds:”We actually got down 14-0 in that game and came back and scored 59 straight.”

Reynolds’ roster numbers are now looking like a spread offense point total.

Said Reynolds:”You know when I took over the job, we had 28 kids on the roster when I took over the job. Last year we finished the season with right at 60 guys, and we’re holding at about 80 this year.”

East Hamilton returns Haynes Eller at quarterback, who threw for 25-hundred yards last year, and he has some talented targets back this season.

Said Reynolds:”Kaunyae Burgans who has already had a couple of offers. Wesley Mason who missed the season last year after breaking his collarbone in the second game. They’re two of our outside receivers. I think they’re probably two of the best receivers in the city.”

The ‘Canes felt the pain of four defeats last year, and they were hard fought losses.

Said Reynolds:”We lost four games by a total of a touchdown. Every one of them by a touchdown or less.”

The goal for East Hamilton, dethrone region kingpin Anderson County, who hasn’t lost a region game since 2016.

Said Reynolds:”We’ve kind of built things around the fact that we want to beat that team. How do we get kids believing that they can win the big games to beat an Anderson County.”

