Depleted Braves Lineup Manages Only Three Hits in 2-1 Loss to Toronto

ATLANTA (AP) – Hyun-Jin Ryu combined with four relievers on a three-hitter and the Toronto Blue Jays beat Sean Newcomb and the shorthanded Atlanta Braves 2-1. Ryu lasted only five innings but was dominant as he gave up only one hit, an infield single by Adam Duvall in the second inning. Duvall homered in the seventh off Thomas Hatch. Ryu struck out eight. The Braves were forced to recast their lineup after placing Ozzie Albies and Matt Adams on the injured list and giving Freddie Freeman a day off. The new-look lineup didn’t resemble the unit which had 13 hits in a 10-1 win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday night.

