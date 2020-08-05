CPD connects with community through “Front Porch Lineup”

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police officers made a stop at the space “Training Wheels” on Wednesday.

The nonprofit “Downside Up” is there.

- Advertisement -

They provide experiences and creative spaces for folks, particularly children with special needs.

The organization wanted to meet officers and through the department’s “Front Porch Lineup,” officers came over.

The initiative is a way to bring police and the community together.

And, while in a time where people have been calling to “defund the police” Chattanooga Police Captain Scott Fulgham said he believes 99.9 percent of the community here supports police.

But, regardless, he said meetings like this are important, because a positive interaction with the community is a win-win.

“We’ve got kids here. We’ve got adults. Everybody’s having a good interaction and that builds trust, because we’re talking,” Capt. Fulgham said.

“We’ve been here for months, but many of the cops didn’t know what we were doing in this building and especially with everything that’s been going on, it’s been hard to get out and kind of tell more people about it. So it’s really been great just to let them know, and they’ve been super helpful if we have events here at night or if we do school during the day that they’ll be here to help us out,” Downside Up CEO, Founder Theresa Nix said.

If you’re interested in hosting police officers in a “Front Porch Lineup” event, contact Chattanooga Police.