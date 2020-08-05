Cleveland Mayor discusses his experience with COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) – By now Cleveland Mayor Kevin Brooks is likely back to his regular, full-time duties.

That’s after a battle COVID-19.

“I was in the hospital for 11 days total. Here in Tennova. I was diagnosed. I was admitted on the 30th, but as you probably heard a few of my tests did not come back positive,” Mayor Brooks said.

He was first admitted to the ER with double pneumonia over a month ago.

The mayor said that it wasn’t until July 4th that he tested positive for COVID-19.

He then spent the next six days in the ICU.

“You, nor anyone else should ever want to have in your body what I had,” he said.

Mayor Brooks described COVID as 50 percent physical and 50 percent mental.

“Your family leaves you at the door. Your children cannot come and visit you. Your pastor cannot come visit you. The chaplains cannot come and visit you. The doctors and nurses who at their own great risk have to be in total hazmat from the crown of their head to the, they cover the shoes on their feet. So bless their hearts, the people on the front lines of this don’t want this either,” he said.

The mayor commends the Tennova team that he said saved his life.

He said he believes the combination of medications they’re using on patients is saving lives.

The mayor has since recovered and was cleared of COVID-19 around two weeks ago.

He also said he is grateful for the outpouring of support he’s received.