Braves Put Ozzie Albies and Matt Adams on Injured List

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
ATLANTA (AP) – The Atlanta Braves are facing lineup changes after placing second baseman Ozzie Albies and designated hitter Matt Adams on the 10-day injured list. Also, outfielder Nick Markakis was reinstated from the restricted list. Markakis announced on July 29 that he was returning to the team, three weeks after opting out due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Albies was held without a hit in Tuesday night’s 10-1 win over Toronto, leaving him in a 2-for-21 slump as he struggled with a bruised right wrist. Adams hit a second-inning homer before leaving the game with a strained left hamstring.
