Boats collide on Hiwassee River over the weekend

CROSSVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency released information on Tuesday on three boating incidents from the weekend.

They include a boat collision Saturday on the Hiwassee River.

It happened after dark, around 10 PM near the Highway 58 bridge in Meigs County.

A 16-foot Bayliner with two Bradley County residents hit a 20 foot Sylvan ski boat with four people from Polk County onboard.

Four of the victims were injured and two were taken to the hospital.

Both of them have now been released.

Another incident happened further upstream on the Tennessee River earlier on Saturday.

This one occurred around 6 PM on Watts Bar Lake in Roane County.

A Rockwood man got into the water from his boat but misjudged the depth.

He was hit by the boat propeller.

TWRA officials say he suffered serious injuries.

He remains in stable condition in Knoxville.

The third incident was an injury on a tube on Dale Hollow Lake.

A 17 year old young woman was being pulled on the tube by a boat.

The tube flipped and she suffered back injuries.

She has been released from a Nashville hospital.