Bama Gives Offensive Coordinator Steve Sarkisian Big Raise

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) – Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will make $2.5 million a year under a new three-year deal reached after his flirtation with the Colorado head coaching job. University trustees approved Sarkisian’s new deal and others for assistant coaches and support staffers on Wednesday. It includes a raise of more than $800,000. A former Washington and USC head coach, Sarkisian agreed to the new deal in February after reportedly being targeted by Colorado. It was pending formal approval by trustees.Sarkisian signed a three-year deal worth $1.6 million annually in March 2019, returning to Alabama after two seasons running the Atlanta Falcons’ offense.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)