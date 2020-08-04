Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – August 4th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Not Too Hot Or Humid for The Next Couple Of Days – But Then, Expect A “Tidal Wave” Of Heat For the Weekend !



This Morning: Fair to partly cloudy through the morning and mainly dry as well. It will be a little milder overnight with lows in the upper 60’s to mid 70’s. Some patchy fog as well, especially in Ellijay, Georgia.

This Afternoon: Partly cloudy for Tuesday afternoon with a few mainly scattered afternoon showers and storms popping up. Not too hot or humid with highs in the upper 80’s. Becoming fair for tonight with lows dropping into the upper 60’s.

Tomorrow: A bit drier with some more sunshine for Wednesday and Thursday both, and only spotty late day showers. Highs around 90 each day.

Extended Forecast:Mostly sunny and hotter for Friday with highs in the low 90’s. The upcoming weekend is looking mostly sunny, mainly dry and very hot and humid with highs back in the mid & possibly upper 90’s through Sunday.

Isaias will quickly move up the East coast and will not be impacting the Tennessee Valley.

90 & 70 are our seasonal highs and lows.

