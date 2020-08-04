Titans Prepare For Season Amid Global Pandemic

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
25

The Titans look stacked to make another deep playoff run this season, but forecasting what any NFL team will be able to do this year is tricky, since they’ll be playing or trying to play in a global pandemic.

Reporter:”And do you feel safe in the building every day?”
Said quarterback Ryan Tannehill:”I do. I do. I feel safe. It’s very clear all the markings in the building. Everyone is wearing a mask. Very clear on the expectations of staying apart.”
You probably feel safe when you have a safety monitor that’s 6-8, 320-pounds in offensive lineman Dennis Kelly.
Said offensive lineman Taylor Lewan:”I think Dennis would be an unbelievable dictator in any country for the way he has been handling the mask thing. Although it has been very annoying, he is doing a good job.”
Kellly may need to keep his eye on his quarterback when practice starts.
Said Tannehill:”Yeah I’ll occasionally lick my fingers. Not as often as Drew does, but I do do it periodically throughout the games, so I’m going to have to adjust that as well.”
Stay safe may replace Titan Up as the team’s slogan.
Said defensive back Kevin Byard:”At the end of the day man, the safest team and the healthiest team this year I think is going to be the one that’s going to be playing in January and February so.”
The playoffs seem a long ways off at the moment, but the Titans need to be in the moment when the season begins.
Said Tannehill:”You know last year we got off to a slow start. Took awhile to find our stride. We need to come off to a little better start this year.”
Said Lewan:”For us we preach that we need to start this season the way we finished. Let’s not start slowly like we have in the past to get going. And at the same time, put 2019 in the rear view mirror and get ready to go into 2020.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBraves Blast Three Homers to Bash the Blue Jays 10-1
Next articleCPD officers injured in Hixson duplex fire over the weekend
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.