Senate GOP foes in Tennessee trade homestretch attacks

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — TV airwaves are clogged with attack ads in the Republican U.S. Senate primary in Tennessee days ahead of the election.

Bill Hagerty and a super PAC supporting him are making claims about Manny Sethi for research and previous comments on Obamacare and for his youth violence prevention study.

Sethi and a super PAC on his side are needling Hagerty for a previous board position with a publisher of Common Core materials.

The back and forth has heightened ahead of Thursday’s primary election.

The two are hoping to replace outgoing GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander, who’s retiring from the position at the end of the year.

_________

Both candidates are coming to Chattanooga before the election.

Manny vs. The Machine: Hamilton County Townhall

Event: Manny vs. The Machine: Hamilton County Townhall

Location: Dr. Manny for Senate Chattanooga Field Office, 703 Cherry St. First Floor, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Time: 9:00 AM EDT – 10:00 AM EDT



Manny vs. The Machine: Bradley County Townhall

Event: Manny vs. The Machine: Bradley County Townhall

Location: Raise Bakery and Cafe, 2538 Keith St. NW Suite 6 Cleveland, TN 37312

Date: Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Time: 10:30 AM EDT – 11:30 AM EDT

___________

WHAT: Senate Candidate Bill Hagerty will host a meet and greet breakfast as part of Team Hagerty’s Get Out To Vote Tour.

WHEN: Thursday, August 6th from 8:00 a.m. – 8:45 a.m. ET

WHERE: Breakfast at Wally’s

1600 McCallie Ave

Chattanooga, TN