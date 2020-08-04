Ooltewah Hoping Speed Makes Up For Lack of Size

Rick Nyman
How bad is the linemen situation for Ooltewah head coach Scott Chandler?
Said Chandler:”I’m glad I’m not the linemen coach this year.” (chuckles)
Between the offense and defense, the Owls return only one starting lineman from a team that went 3-7 last year.
Said Chandler:”I bet we don’t have three guys over 250-pounds. This is my fifth year of being involved in Ooltewah football, and this is the smallest we’ve ever been. Our offense and defensive line is going to be done by committee. We’ve got about eleven guys to play eight positions. If we could talk people into playing 7-on-7, we’d be all right I think.” (laughter)
At least Ooltewah will have some experience at quarterback in Fisher Perry.
Said Chandler:”Kids really rally around him. They respect him. They like him, so that makes it easy for him to be one of the leaders.”
Another plus besides Perry will be team speed..
Said Chandler:”A lot of them have been on the track team. Not this spring because we couldn’t rain, but the spring before, our 4-by-100 (meters) team was close, within a second or two, of getting close to that record that they had in ’08 when Sammy Seamster and those guys were here. You got some guys that can take the top off of it. You know get deep routes and make the DB’s maybe line up a little bit deeper than they thought. Put a litlte more pressure on them. Make them stay too high because of our speed. That helps us in the run game. That gets another guy out of the box.”

