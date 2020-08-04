Mocs Season Opener Against Western Kentucky Postponed Until Later Date

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
(gomocs.com) The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s season-opening football game at Western Kentucky has been postponed until a later date, both teams announced today. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 5, but was moved to Thursday, Sept. 3, in early June.
The new date and time for the game will be announced in the coming weeks. It will still be played in Bowling Green, Ky.
UTC’s season opener is now a Sept. 12 trip to James Madison. The first home game of the year is Sept. 19 against North Alabama.
