As many schools return this week, send us your photos

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The school buses begin rolling in Chattanooga, Southeast Tennessee and Northeast Alabama.
While the majority of students don’t go back until next week, there are plenty of schools and school systems returning this week.
And if you are taking back to school photos of your students, we’d love to see them (in Covid gear or not)!
Email photos to pictures@wdef.com, or post them on our News 12 Now Facebook or Twitter pages.
We’ll pick some for our Hullco Weather Window photos.
Here is the school schedule this week.
Monday Boyd Buchanan
Monday Notre Dame High, OLPH & St. Jude
Monday Sequatchie Co. – hybrid classes
Monday Bradley – hybrid classes
Wednesday Dayton city school
Thursday Chattanooga Preparatory School
Thursday CGLA
Friday Rhea County
Friday Jackson County AL