As many schools return this week, send us your photos

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The school buses begin rolling in Chattanooga, Southeast Tennessee and Northeast Alabama.

While the majority of students don’t go back until next week, there are plenty of schools and school systems returning this week.

- Advertisement -

And if you are taking back to school photos of your students, we’d love to see them (in Covid gear or not)!

Email photos to pictures@wdef.com, or post them on our News 12 Now Facebook or Twitter pages.

We’ll pick some for our Hullco Weather Window photos.

Here is the school schedule this week.

Monday Boyd Buchanan

Monday Notre Dame High, OLPH & St. Jude

Monday Sequatchie Co. – hybrid classes

Monday Bradley – hybrid classes

Wednesday Dayton city school

Thursday Chattanooga Preparatory School

Thursday CGLA

Friday Rhea County

Friday Jackson County AL