Helicopter crashes into Tennessee River; 1 dead, 3 saved

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities say one person has died after a helicopter crashed into the Tennessee River. A Knoxville Fire Department spokesman says three others escaped the wreckage late Monday and were rescued by a pontoon boat on the river. They refused medical treatment. The agency said nearby residents called authorities after the crash happened around 7:40 p.m., and the fire department sent crews into the water to search for the fourth victim. A Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman said the victim’s body was recovered around 9:45 p.m. None of the people onboard have been identified. The National Transportation Safety Board is determining the cause of the crash.

