Health Department limits services

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The pandemic is keeping the Hamilton County Health Department from doing many of the jobs they normally would.

“This limitation is temporary and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes, “We hope our residents understand that slowing the spread of COVID-19 in our county remains our top priority.”

Here is the list of affected programs.

Vital records (includes Birth/Death Certificates and Cremation Permits): Walk-in service suspended, call 423-209-8025.

WIC: WIC services continue to be provided by phone, 423-209-8050. WIC Breastfeeding Support: 423-209-8220.

Immunizations – limited basis, by appointment only at 3 rd Street: 423-209-8050.

Street: 423-209-8050. Sexually Transmitted Infection Testing and Treatment: 423-209-8250.

Tuberculosis Control Activities: 423-209-8030.

Family Planning Services: Some services are still being provided, but please call first 423-209-8350.

Dental: Emergencies only 423-209-8100.

Environmental Health Services: Regular Restaurant Inspections, Foodborne Outbreak Response, and Rabies Testing 423-209-8110.

Medical Records (includes Immunization Records): 423-209-8209.

Homeless Healthcare Center: Primary Care, Sick Care, and Dental Emergencies 423-209-5800.

Primary Care Patients at Birchwood and Sequoyah Clinics: By appointment only, call 423-209-5490.

Community Health Access and Navigation in Tennessee (CHANT): taking referrals, no outreach services, delivery of essential items as needed. Call 423-209-8080.

Parents As First Teachers (PAFT) – Home visiting for prenatal and postpartum families focusing on parenting, child development, family health and wellness, school readiness, screenings and referrals for additional needed services: taking referrals, no outreach services, “yard” visits for delivery items only, no group connection meetings. Call 423-209-8298.

Ryan White (HIV) – Provides eligibility, social support, and resources to those living with HIV/AIDS in Hamilton County: open with scheduled office visits. Call 423-209-8272.

Community Assistance program – Emergency Assistance Program aims to prevent homeless by providing temporary assistance to Hamilton County residents experiencing a financial crisis: open with scheduled office visits. Call 423-209-8375.

Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention: open, no home visits at this time, pediatric testing of Suspected Elevated Blood Lead Levels (EBLLs) is through the Health Department clinic, no outreach. Call 423-209-8080.

Infant Mortality Reduction program: open, pack-and-plays are scheduled for Wednesday pick-ups. Call 423-209-8080.

Baby and Me Tobacco Free – a smoking cessation program created to reduce the use of tobacco products among women during the prenatal and postpartum period: virtual appointments only. Call 423-209-8141.

The following programs remain temporarily closed:

Health Department Satellite Clinics: Ooltewah clinic.

Preventive Dental Services

Well Child Physical Exams

Car Seat Program

Current services will be updated regularly on the Health Department’s essential services webpage.