CPD officers injured in Hixson duplex fire over the weekend

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – A fire at a duplex on Eldridge Road Sunday night injured three CPD officers.

Chattanooga Police shared details of the situation during the Chattanooga City Council Meeting Tuesday night.

“They observed a couple men hanging around a stolen car. So they attempted to detain those guys and were able to get a couple of them then one of the guys ran into the house,” Chattanooga Assistant Police Chief Danna Vaughn said.

According to CPD, officers tried getting the suspect to come out.

Authorities said that as an investigator was writing a search warrant, the officers started to notice smoke.

Three officers forced their way inside the duplex.

Chattanooga Firefighters did respond.

They pulled the suspect out of building and put out the fire.

“CFD arson investigators linked up with our on scene investigators as the time of the fire as well and we’ve been working with them as well as the district attorney’s office to secure the appropriate warrants and charges on the individual,” Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy said.

Authorities said that the suspect was taken to a burn unit.

At last check, the suspect was in critical condition.

As for the police officers, Chief Roddy said that one was treated for burn injuries, another for potential smoke inhalation and another was treated at the Vanderbilt Burn Center.

All have since been released.

“It could’ve been much worse, but your officers not only tried to work to rescue a suspect who set fire to a house endangering everyone, but also worked to rescue everyone so as far as it could’ve been a tragedy, but their actions were nothing less than heroic,” Chief Roddy said.

According to Chattanooga Fire, the suspect will be charged with aggravated arson, and additional charges are pending.