Is Covid-19 moving into the smaller counties of Tennessee

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – A new report from Vanderbilt University shows a shift in where the new Covid-19 cases are coming from in Tennessee.

It says the majority of new cases now are outside of metro Nashville and Memphis.

The numbers in the two larger cities seem to be stabilizing as they climb outside.

So we compared Tennessee’s NowCast rates to see how our area is fairing… the current rate of new cases plus the current rate factored with county population.

NOWcast Raw New Case Rate