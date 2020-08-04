“The Conservation Kid” wins again

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga’s Cash Daniels was awarded the Youth Conservationist of the Year by the Tennessee Wildlife Federation.

The ten year old boy is the first in their history to receive this award twice in a row.

He calls himself ‘The Conservation Kid’ and certainly lives up to that.

Total since he started, he has picked up more than six thousand pounds of trash from the Tennessee River.

In addition, Cash wrote a childrens book called ‘One Small Piece’ available on Amazon about how one person can make a difference in the world.

Cash was also the youngest person in the state of Tennessee to adopt a river mile.

He explains what this award means to him.

“It means a lot because I want people to learn about the pollution in our rivers and especially the Tennessee River because it’s the most polluted with micro plastics than any other river tested in the world.”

He says he wants to be an oceanographer when he grows up.

To volunteer with Cash or watch his YouTube videos, visit his YouTube channel.

But he isn’t done there.

He’d like you to check out his book at Amazon ‘One Small Piece’, https://www.amazon.com/One-Small-Piece-Cash-Daniels/dp/1794613528 .

And his Instagram is @theconservationkid where he gets volunteers for cleanup.