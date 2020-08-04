Cleaning up Downtown.. literally

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Downtown Business Improvement District in Chattanooga is getting some special attention this week.

The group of 13 people known as Ambassadors are cleaning up that part of the city, and preparing to take on even more duties in the future.

That includes being trained in hospitality and reaching out to the homeless.

Those 13 people are paid employees who are being trained this week.

Steve Brookes is the executive director.

“The property owners have made an investment, the city’s made an investment downtown and so we’re here just to protect that investment. And so, just having dedicated individuals that are from the city, the county, who really care about downtown.”

The Business Improvement district was created last year through a city ordinance.

businesses there collectively pay about a million dollars a year for the service.