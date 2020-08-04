Clayton Homes co-founder dies in Tennessee helicopter crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Relatives say a co-founder of Clayton Homes was killed when a helicopter crashed into the Tennessee River.
A Knoxville Fire Department spokesman says three others escaped the wreckage late Monday and were rescued by a pontoon boat on the river.
They refused medical treatment.
Jim Clayton identified his brother and business partner Joe Clayton as the person who died.
The brothers co-founded Maryville, Tennessee-based homebuilder Clayton Homes.
The company builds and sells traditional site-built homes, modular homes, manufactured homes, tiny homes, college dormitories, military barracks and apartments.
The National Transportation Safety Board is determining the cause of the crash.