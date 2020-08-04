Bradley County Schools break ground on PIE Center

BRADLEY COUNTTY, Tenn (WDEF) – Bradley County Schools officially broke ground on the new PIE center on Tuesday morning.

Partnerships in Industry and Education or PIE.

The PIE center will be an innovation center for students to collaborate with businesses, industries and non profit organizations to gain work based learning experiences.

This innovative center will support the Drive to 55 campaign to increase the number of Tennesseans with post-secondary credentials to 55 percent by the year 2025.

“This is the catalyst that will change the future. It will move kids out of what they know now into what their future is so that they can have sustainable lives. They can raise families and will have incomes that can support their families. That is the difference. We want to take away any doubt that you have about a future,” says Dr. Lina Cash, superintendent of BCS.

The PIE center will offer over 25 different programs of study such as culinary, automotive, engineering, and construction.

“We need to have pathways to success for every kid regardless of the types of skills they need or have. Skilled labor is much needed in this state and this center will be a producer of skilled labor,” says Governor Bill Lee.

For more information on the PIE center or how to get your business involved go click here.

The PIE center is set to open in the summer of 2021.