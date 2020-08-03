Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – August 3rd, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Heat And Humidity Returning – And Even Hotter By The End Of The Week !



This Morning: Quite warm and muggy again with lows in the upper 60’s & lower 70’s. Only a few areas of fog, and that’s mainly down in the Walker County area. Otherwise, a mainly dry start with the exception of Gilmer County, where you’re seeing some light to moderate rain and a couple of isolated storms.

- Advertisement -

This Afternoon: Sunshine & Clouds mixed, with hot conditions. A stray shower or thunderstorm probable in some of the area, especially towards North Georgia. After lunchtime, we’ll see more of these isolated showers & thunderstorms popping up.Highs will be around 90.

Overnight: Most shower & storm activity ending, with lows a bit milder. Most of us by early Tuesday morning will be between 67 & 73 degrees, with another patch or two of fog forming.

Extended Forecast: This upcoming week will be typical for summer with periodic rain chances every day through Wednesday, and those will after lunchtime. Highs are going to stay a few degrees cooler … mostly in the upper 80s.

Isaias will be staying towards the east coast and will not be impacting the Tennessee Valley.

90 & 70 are our seasonal highs and lows.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.