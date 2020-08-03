Vols Guard Yves Pons Returning For Senior Season

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
Vols guard Yves Pons has decided to return to the University of Tennessee for his senior season on Rocky Top. Pons declared for the NBA Draft last spring, but he has announced that he is no longer a draft prospect. The 6’6 Pons came into his own last season, especially on the defensive end, where he averaged 2.6 blocks a game. He tied the Tennessee record for the most blocks in a season with 73. Pons was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year. Offensively, Pons averaged nearly 11 points per game.
