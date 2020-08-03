Vols Guard Yves Pons Returning For Senior Season

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
24

Vols guard Yves Pons has decided to return to the University of Tennessee for his senior season on Rocky Top. Pons declared for the NBA Draft last spring, but he has announced that he is no longer a draft prospect. The 6’6 Pons came into his own last season, especially on the defensive end, where he averaged 2.6 blocks a game. He tied the Tennessee record for the most blocks in a season with 73. Pons was named the SEC Defensive Player of the Year. Offensively, Pons averaged nearly 11 points per game.

mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.