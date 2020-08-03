TECH BYTE: Apps to Help Develop Good Habits, Kick Bad Ones

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — It’s hard to stay motivated during this coronavirus pandemic when you’re spending so much time at home.

Why not use tech to your advantage, and make the most of your time in quarantine?

It takes awhile to develop a good habit, or break a bad one.

But at least your smartphone makes it easy to get started.

The “Done: A Simple Habit Tracker” app can help.

First, come up with your list of goals or habits you’d like to develop – like going to the gym, or skipping that latte.

Then use the app to track your progress, which you can do multiple times a day.

The “Water Reminder – Daily Tracker” app also ties in to developing good habits.

Most of us need to be drinking more water, and this app reminds you to do it, so it becomes second nature.

It calculates how much water you need, schedules notifications on when to drink based on your sleep schedule, and even tracks how many other drinks you’re taking in.

Drinking water is not only good for your overall health, but it can also help you feel full, and even lose weight.

And the best app for doing that is the “My Diet Coach – Weight loss” app.

When you’re stuck at home, it’s easy to snack when you’re bored, and not even hungry.

This app gives you daily challenges, tracks your water intake, and reminds you to exercise.

You even use it to keep a food diary, where you can track what you’re eating every day, and how many calories are in those foods.

As you can see, it’s all about taking baby steps.

If you take advantage of this extra down time during quarantine, you’ll have developed a healthier lifestyle when things are back to normal.