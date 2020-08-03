Sequatchie County resumes school on Monday

DUNLAP, Tennessee (WDEF) – Some private schools are back in session on Monday, including Boyd Buchanan, Notre Dame, O-L-P-H and St. Jude.

Sequatchie County is the first public school system in southeast Tennessee to resume classes.

They also began today.

Superintendent Pete Swafford tells News 12 Now this morning that everything is going as planned.

He says students were given a choice of in-person or virtual and 25% decided to do their school year virtual.

Swafford also pointed out that local power company B-T-C is providing internet to any student who requests it.