Ringgold city pool is now open

RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF)- August is just getting started and summer seems to be flying by.

The coronavirus has many pools closed and we all are suffering from cabin fever.

- Advertisement -

But, one pool opened on Friday and residents are really thankful.

It’s official, Ringgold City pool is opened for business.

The pool usually opens on Memorial Day but because of the Coronavirus and some pool renovations, their first day was on Friday.

The pool usually holds 215 people, but now, they are limiting the number of people to 65.

Pam Green, Ringgold City Pool Manager, says, “That allows us spacing, socially distancing on the deck and in our concession area so that we are not overcrowded at any point and no one has to be in really close contact.”

But, this won’t be your normal fun in the sun.

There are several changes that guests need to make sure they are aware of.

Guests are free to come swim but you must call ahead.

Green says, “So, two hours prior to opening, you can call and make a reservation and our members are allowed to call one day in advance.

Once you’ve made your reservation, you should pack your mask and sunscreen because your’e going to need it.

“We are asking that masks be worn at the entry window and at our concession window. We want to keep you safe from us and us safe from you. So, we want to makes sure that everyone is protected. We are asking that if you come inside the building, even going to the restroom, that you put your mask back on to come in. We are doing temperature checks at check in and that also allows us to make sure that no one coming in has a temperature and if anyone is showing signs of COVID, or any coughs or anything, we know that it’s that time of year. But, we are asking that they stay home for now,” adds Green.

Clarification… we will open to members and the public tomorrow 7/31/2020, appointments are required … there will be… Posted by Ringgold Pool on Thursday, July 30, 2020

People who visited the pool today say that they are thankful for the changes and the opportunity to enjoy the pool.

Vantisha Weaver, who went to the pool Sunday, says,”Oh I’m very excited to bring my six month old in. It’s very safe. I like that you have to call and reserve. I think that it’s better on everybody. You know people with health issues and all of that.”

The pool will not be doing night swim at this time.

For more information,visit the Ringgold Pool Facebook page.