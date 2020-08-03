New Coordinators Bring Plenty of Experience and Plenty of Plays to Cleveland

Rick Nyman
Cleveland will feature plenty of new faces on the sidelines this fall with five new assistants, including offensive coordinator Tracy Malone, and defensive coordinator David Barger.
Said head coach Marty Wheeler:”We’re really pleased with the feedback we have gotten from our players and just the overall attitude and mentality.”
Both Barger and Malone bring a ton of coaching experience, and apparently they bring big playbooks as well.
Said defensive back Aaron Jones:”I know you think offensive playbook, but the defensive playbook has a lot more plays. It’s totally different. Totally different.”
Said quarterback Gage Kinsey:”We’ve got so many motions and stuff. It confused our players at first. Our defense still don’t know what we’re doing. It’s pretty fun.”
Nothing confusing about running back Tetoe Boyd.
He ran for 15-hundred yards last year, and he’s ready to do more this season.
Said Boyd:”I’m rushing for. I’m going for 2,400 yards.”
Reporter:”Ok. That’s your goal?”
Said Boyd:”Break the season record and to work on breaking the all time record.”
The Blue Raiders went 4-6 last year in Marty Wheeler’s first year as head caoch.
Said Wheeler:”Well it’s learning how to win. There were a few games last year where we had a chance to win the football game, and the game got close. All we needed was to make one play here or make a play there, and we weren’t able to do that.”
Said offensive lineman Evan Neal:”Don’t give up. If we are behind, just keep. Finish the game. Don’t stop. Don’t quit. Always keep your head up. We can do whatever we can set our minds to.”

Rick Nyman
