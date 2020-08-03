Man rescued from duplex fire

HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga firefighters rescued a man from a burning duplex in Hixson Sunday night.

It happened around 9 PM in the 5100 block of Eldridge Road.

According to the fire department, when crews arrived, there was heavy fire coming out of the front and on the left side of the duplex.

They also found flames in the basement.

The fire department says that the man was pulled out of that basement.

He was taken to the hospital.

His injuries and condition are unknown at this time.

CFD says that Residents on the right side of the duplex got out safely and were not injured.

The fire was out in an hour and the cause is under investigation.