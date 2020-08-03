Locations in Chattanooga and Jasper Added to Register of Historic Places

CHATTANOOGA, TN. (AP) – The Dixie Mercerizing Company, Chattanooga’s downtown historic district and the Ebenezer Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Jasper were recently added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Other Tennessee locations added were the Arch Bridge in Olive Hill, the Sulphur Fork Bridge in Montgomery and Robertson counties, the Ward School in Hartsville, and the Higginbotham Turnpike in Van Buren and Warren counties.

The Tennessee Historical Commission says the seven properties have been deemed cultural resources worthy of preservation.