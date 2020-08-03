Lee calls special session to address COVID-19 liability

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Gov. Bill Lee has announced he’s calling lawmakers back to the Capitol to address legislation that would provide health care providers, schools and businesses broad protections against coronavirus lawsuits.

Lee said Monday that the special legislative session will convene Aug. 10 to address not only COVID-19 liability but also “telehealth services and laws governing the Capitol grounds.”

- Advertisement -

The GOP-dominated Statehouse failed to advance the proposal earlier this year when negotiations among lawmakers broke down in the hectic waning hours of legislative work.

The main dividing line over the liability bill was whether to make its protections retroactive to early March, which the Senate supported and the House opposed.