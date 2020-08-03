Health Dept. warns of Amigos Restaurant exposure

EAST RIDGE, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Health Department is warning of a possible Covid-19 exposure at a local restaurant last week.

It happened at Amigos Mexican Restaurant in East Ridge.

- Advertisement -

Their case workers found that the public may have been exposed to an individual who was infectious for a week.. Saturday July 25- Saturday August 1st. (excepting Monday, July 27).

If you ate there during the period, you may have been exposed.

The Health Department recommends that you get tested as soon as possible.

“If you think you were exposed to the virus, please stay home, away from others and monitor your symptoms,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes.

“Free testing is available in our community and we encourage anyone who has been in close contact with a positive case, or is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms to get tested.”

You can get free testing at these locations this week:

The Health Department’s new testing site at the Alstom Plant, 1125 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga, TN 37402 is open daily from 7AM-11AM.

Saturday, August 8, at Faith Family Chattanooga Church, 2505 E 43rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37407, from 10AM-1PM.

Sunday, August 9, at Faith Family Chattanooga Church, 2505 E 43rd St, Chattanooga, TN 37407, from 12PM-3PM.

You can get free transportation by calling (423) 315-3994 to make a reservation Monday-Friday 8AM-6PM, Saturday and Sunday 10AM-2PM. Rides to the testing sites must be scheduled the previous day.

For more information, call the Health Department hotline at (423) 209-8383. Do not call Amigos Mexican Restaurant.