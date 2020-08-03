Georgia High School Softball Will Look Different as New Season Begins

The Georgia high school softball season begins this week.

It will be the first high school sport in our area to get underway since the pandemic started, and it will certainly look a little different.

Reporter:”I guess Dana if you had to use one word to describe the upcoming season, what would it be?”

Said Gordon Lee head coach Dana Mull:”Uh. Strange I guess.”

Cue the theme to stranger things because the softball season will be a little strange because of the COVID 19 protocols.

Said Calhoun head coach Diane Smith:”Each team furnishes their own balls, and when the third out is made, the pitcher takes the ball into the dugout with her.”

Said Mull:”We haven’t been using water coolers like we normally would. The girls are bringing their own drinks.”

Said Smith:”The umpires I believe they said were going to wear gloves. Oh and they’re going to stand back farther from the catcher. That’ll be interesting. There will probably be a lot of coaches chewing on umpires saying they can’t see. (chuckles) More than usual. In the past when someone hits a home run, we all run to meet her when she touches the plate. Now no one is allowed out of the dug out.”

Reporter:”Are you fairly nervous about the upcoming season at all just because we are playing sports in a pandemic now?”

Said Mull:”I wouldn’t say nervous. I guess I’m more excited that as of right now we’re going to get to play. I think everybody was more unsure about what was going to happen a few months ago even, if we were even going to have a season.”

Reporter:”Do you feel confident that we’ll get throught the season?”

Said Smith:”I don’t know. It’s kind of scary because every time you turn on the TV someone else has got it. I know right here in Calhoun there’s friends I know that have gotten it. When it comes time to play somebody I’m ready to play them and whip their tail. (chuckles). I don’t want to wait on it.”