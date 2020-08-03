Fatal Shooting on Taylor Street

Chattanooga, TN (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police responded to reports of a person shot on Taylor Street Sunday morning where they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Hamilton County EMS and Chattanooga Fire Department also responded and pronounced the 38 year old victim, Cartrvous Moore, deceased.

Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots around 5 a.m. Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the homicide tip line at 423-643-5100 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.