Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson acquires XFL

Former wrestling star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said he has acquired the XFL. The 48-year-old actor made the announcement on Twitter. Reportedly the price is $15 million. The XFL had eight franchises and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule before canceling the remainder of its season in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

