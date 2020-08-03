Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson acquires XFL

Former wrestling star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson said he has acquired the XFL. The 48-year-old actor made the announcement on Twitter. Reportedly the price is $15 million. The XFL had eight franchises and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule before canceling the remainder of its season in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

With my trail blazing partner @DanyGarciaCo & Red Bird Capital, we have acquired the XFL.

With gratitude & passion I’ve built a career with my own two hands and will apply these callouses to our @xfl2020 brand.

Excited to create something special for the fans! #XFL #fullcircle pic.twitter.com/LprJ6HjglD — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 3, 2020

- Advertisement -

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)