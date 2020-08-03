Jacob DeGrom Fans 10 As Mets Down Atlanta

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
23

ATLANTA (AP) – Jacob deGrom struck out a season-high 10 in six innings and the New York Mets ended a five-game skid with a 7-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves. But it was a brutal night physically for both teams. Braves ace Mike Soroka appeared to sustain the most serious blow. The young star was helped off the field with a right leg injury in the third inning. Robinson Canó had three RBIs before leaving the game himself. He was one of three New York infielders forced out by injuries. Wilson Ramos added a two-run homer for the Mets, who snapped Atlanta’s five-game winning streak.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLee calls special session to address COVID-19 liability
Next articleGeorgia High School Softball Will Look Different as New Season Begins
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.