Jacob DeGrom Fans 10 As Mets Down Atlanta

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
ATLANTA (AP) – Jacob deGrom struck out a season-high 10 in six innings and the New York Mets ended a five-game skid with a 7-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves. But it was a brutal night physically for both teams. Braves ace Mike Soroka appeared to sustain the most serious blow. The young star was helped off the field with a right leg injury in the third inning. Robinson Canó had three RBIs before leaving the game himself. He was one of three New York infielders forced out by injuries. Wilson Ramos added a two-run homer for the Mets, who snapped Atlanta’s five-game winning streak.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)
- Advertisement -
Anytime. Anywhere.
Talk To Us
Talk to News 12 anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.