Braves Ace Mike Soroka Out For the Year After Tearing Achilles Tendon

ATLANTA (AP) – Atlanta Braves ace Mike Soroka had to be helped off the field in the third inning against the New York Mets after tumbling to the infield grass with an injured right leg. Soroka was hurt after delivering a pitch to J.D. Davis, who grounded the ball toward first baseman Freddie Freeman. Soroka broke toward first to cover the bag in case the Braves tried to turn a double play, but he went down on his first step off the mound. Soroka yelled in obvious pain and had to be helped to the clubhouse by a trainer and manager Brian Sniker. Afterwards, Sniker confirmed that Soroka tore his right achilles tendon, and he will be out for the season.

