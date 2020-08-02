CFC’s attack demolishes Soda City, wins Independent Cup

By
Angela Moryan
-
0
2

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga FC’s attack embarrassed Soda City’s defense Saturday with a shut out, 3-0 victory in Fort Finley. CFC came out of the gate with intensity and speed, scoring the first goal at five minutes. Ian McGrath cleaned up a blocked shot from Zeca Ferraz to make it 1-0. Just two minutes later, Brian Bement’s brilliant footwork drove him around two defenders to score the second goal. Kaleb Jackson got a part of the action in the second half to make it 3-0 and seal the win for CFC.

Chattanooga wins the first ever NISA Southeastern Independent Cup with an undefeated trek through the special shortened season. Now CFC enters into NISA’s regular fall season. First match is set for next Saturday, Aug. 8. CFC travels to the Michigan Stars for the home opener. The Boys in Blue will return for Fort Finley Aug. 29, after visiting Detroit City FC Aug. 15.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGirl Scout cookie season ends
mm
Angela Moryan
Angela joined the News 12 team in November of 2017 as the weekend sports anchor and reporter. Angela is a proud member of an Army family, which means she has hometowns all over the Eastern Seaboard. Most recently, she calls Peachtree City, Georgia, home, where she graduated from Trinity Christian School and spent her free time driving her purple golf cart. She then headed to Milledgeville, Georgia, to attend Georgia College and State University. A proud Bobcat, Angela graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BA in Mass Communication and represented her December 2016 class as one of three valedictorians. Angela comes to the Scenic City from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where she worked at the NBC affiliate, WMBF News. Before the big move, she worked as Georgia College's Sports Information Assistant, which let her get paid to be the Bobcats' biggest fan. It all started in Savannah, Georgia, though, where she interned for SAV's number one station, WTOC. When she's not working, you can find Angela watching the New York Giants, Rangers or basically any other game that's on. She also loves traveling, hiking and exploring new places, all with her camera in hand. If you have any story ideas, big or small, feel free to reach out to her on Facebook and Twitter, or email her at amoryan@wdef.com."