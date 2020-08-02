CFC’s attack demolishes Soda City, wins Independent Cup

Several governing bodies along the Mississippi Coast are declaring states of emergency ahead of Cristobal’s landfall. On Thursday, Pascagoula, Gautier and Jackson County declared a state of emergency. In addition, Harrison County and Ocean Springs set up up sandbag locations for residents who might need them. Harrison County — Self-serve at Coasthouse Road parking area […]
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga FC’s attack embarrassed Soda City’s defense Saturday with a shut out, 3-0 victory in Fort Finley. CFC came out of the gate with intensity and speed, scoring the first goal at five minutes. Ian McGrath cleaned up a blocked shot from Zeca Ferraz to make it 1-0. Just two minutes later, Brian Bement’s brilliant footwork drove him around two defenders to score the second goal. Kaleb Jackson got a part of the action in the second half to make it 3-0 and seal the win for CFC.
Chattanooga wins the first ever NISA Southeastern Independent Cup with an undefeated trek through the special shortened season. Now CFC enters into NISA’s regular fall season. First match is set for next Saturday, Aug. 8. CFC travels to the Michigan Stars for the home opener. The Boys in Blue will return for Fort Finley Aug. 29, after visiting Detroit City FC Aug. 15.
