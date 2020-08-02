Braves beat Mets 4-0 for 5th win in row

ATLANTA (AP) — Kyle Wright and the Atlanta bullpen combined on a 10-hit shutout and the Braves won their fifth in a row, beating the Mets 4-0 and blanking a New York lineup that found out late that slugger Yoenis Céspedes had opted out of playing any more this season. The Mets released a statement from general manager Brodie Van Wagenen in the early innings that Céspedes wasn’t at the ballpark and the team hadn’t been able to contact him. After the game, Van Wagenen said Céspedes had opted out for “COVID-related reasons.” The Braves sent New York to its fifth straight loss.

