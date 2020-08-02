Bob Johnson Celebration of Life

Veteran Broadcaster Bob Johnson lost his battle with Parkinson’s Disease on Monday, July 13. Johnson served viewers in the Chattanooga area for 32 years. He will be missed.

Under the direction of his longtime friend Darrell Patterson, Bob’s friends, family, coworkers and competitors have shared their thoughts on Bob personally and professionally.

This video tribute pays homage to one of the legendary broadcasters who chose Chattanooga as his permanent home in 1975, and our community is better for it.