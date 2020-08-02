Acuna’s first HR helps Braves over Mets, 7-1

ATLANTA (AP) – Ronald Acuña Jr. shook off a slow start by driving in two runs with two hits, including his first homer, and the Atlanta Braves beat Michael Wacha and the New York Mets 7-1 for their fourth straight win. The Mets have lost four straight. Marcell Ozuna hit a two-run homer, his third, off Wacha (1-1) in the first inning. Acuña led off the game with his 18th strikeout, the most in the majors. He doubled in a run in the second and lined his first homer into the left-field seats in the sixth off right-hander Franklyn Kilome, who made his major league debut.

