Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – August 2nd, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Gorgeous Summer Day Expected for Sunday!



Quite warm and muggy again with lows in the mid to upper 70’s Sunday morning.

- Advertisement -

Afternoon: Mostly sunny and hot with pleasant conditions as humidity stays low. A stray shower towards north Georgia is possible after lunchtime. Highs will be around 90.

This upcoming week will be typical for summer with small rain chances every day after lunchtime. Highs are looking to stay a few degrees cooler in the upper 80s.

Isaias will be staying towards the east coast and will not be impacting the Tennessee Valley.

90 & 70 are our seasonal highs and lows.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.