Special dogs looking for their furever home

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- East Coast Boxer Rescue and the SPCA of Bradley County had a fun in the sun event for some very special doggos today.

The two groups are working together to find furever homes for some dogs that have been in the shelter for a very long time.

- Advertisement -

Some of the dogs have been there almost a year.

Today was all about showing the boxers loving and sweet personality.

The groups hope that rescue groups or anyone will place these dogs into a loving home.

Senior volunteer, Teari Haefs, says, “We wanted to emphasize that we would not be able to maintain our no kill status at this time if it wasn’t for the relationships that we have with transports and rescues. So, the East Coast Boxer rescue within the past couple of weeks has taken five dogs into their rescue from us and we also have seven that are currently pitched for transport going up to the Michigan Humane society.”

For information on how you can adopt one of these sweet dogs, visit their facebook page.