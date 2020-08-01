Special dogs looking for their furever home

By
Danielle Moss
-
0
11

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF)- East Coast Boxer Rescue and the SPCA of Bradley County had a fun in the sun event for some very special doggos today.

The two groups are working together to find furever homes for some dogs that have been in the shelter for a very long time.

- Advertisement -

Some of the dogs have been there almost a year.

Today was all about showing the boxers loving and sweet personality.

The groups hope that rescue groups or anyone will place these dogs into a loving home.

After 183 days…
Chaco Adopted!
Happy Tails!!

Posted by SPCA Of Bradley County – TN on Saturday, August 1, 2020

 

Senior volunteer, Teari Haefs, says, “We wanted to emphasize that we would not be able to maintain our no kill status at this time if it wasn’t for the relationships that we have with transports and rescues. So, the East Coast Boxer rescue within the past couple of weeks has taken five dogs into their rescue from us and we also have seven that are currently pitched for transport going up to the Michigan Humane society.”

For information on how you can adopt one of these sweet dogs, visit their facebook page.

Previous articleThe 19th annual Minority Health Fair goes virtual
Next articleRed Wolves christen CHI Memorial with win
mm
Danielle Moss
Danielle Moss joined the WDEF 12 News team in April 2019 as a reporter, producer and fill-in Meteorologist. She began her journey at WDEF as a weather intern. You can find Danielle on the evening anchor desk every weekend. She also reports during the week and does weather as well. Danielle grew up in Atlanta, GA and graduated from Jacksonville State University with a Mass Communications degree. She is currently enrolled in Mississippi State's Broadcast and Operational Meteorology degree program and is expected to graduate in May of 2020. Prior to WDEF, Danielle worked as a sideline reporter on Friday Night Network. She is an avid traveler and is excited to start exploring Chattanooga. To connect with Danielle on social media you can find her on Twitter: @SunnyD_wx and you can like her Facebook page: Danielle Moss WDEF.